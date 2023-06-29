Union County father, son arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A Union County, Mississippi, man and his son face felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach at the U.S. Capitol.
Toney Bray, 46, and Ethan Bray, 25, both of Blue Springs, were arrested on June 8, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) news release.
They were part of the initial break of police barricades, according to court documents, and spent 32 minutes inside the building.
They’ve been charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The father was also charged with theft of government property. He allegedly stole a Capitol Police riot shield.
Open this link to read the DOJ’s news release.