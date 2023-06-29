 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
between 110 to 115 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Friday. Potential
exists for excessive heat to continue into Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Union County father, son arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump supporters storm US Capitol, Washington D.C., Photo Date: 1/7/2021

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, Washington D.C., Photo Date: 1/7/2021. Credit: ZUMA / MGN.

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — A Union County, Mississippi, man and his son face felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Toney Bray, 46, and Ethan Bray, 25, both of Blue Springs, were arrested on June 8, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) news release.

They were part of the initial break of police barricades, according to court documents, and spent 32 minutes inside the building.

They’ve been charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The father was also charged with theft of government property. He allegedly stole a Capitol Police riot shield.

Open this link to read the DOJ’s news release.

Open this link to read the affidavit and view pictures.

Tags

Recommended for you