Unexpected low temperatures mean higher risk for fires caused by heaters

SALTILLO, MS (WTVA) -- Many Mississippians are turning their heaters on for the first time in months. But it's important to use caution.
Saltillo Fire Chief Mike Nowell says being unaware of heater safety could turn a source of comfort into a source of ignition.
Chief Nowell's word of advice is to use the 3-feet rule: never keep anything flammable within three feet of your heater in any direction.
Chief Nowell also recommends avoiding making a bonfire or campfire at this time of year, as the burn ban in several Mississippi counties is in effect into November.
"The dry conditions we've had for the past month-and-a-half have really created a lot of dry ground grass, leaves," Nowell says. "Our concern is that we have had a little bit of rain, and people think that it is safe to burn since it has rained, but unfortunately we still can't burn."