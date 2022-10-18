 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Unexpected low temperatures mean higher risk for fires caused by heaters

Poor Heater Safety

a flammable object like a blanket can be an ignition source when near a space heater

SALTILLO, MS (WTVA) -- Many Mississippians are turning their heaters on for the first time in months. But it's important to use caution.

Saltillo Fire Chief Mike Nowell says being unaware of heater safety could turn a source of comfort into a source of ignition.
 
Chief Nowell's word of advice is to use the 3-feet rule: never keep anything flammable within three feet of your heater in any direction.
 
Chief Nowell also recommends avoiding making a bonfire or campfire at this time of year, as the burn ban in several Mississippi counties is in effect into November.
 
"The dry conditions we've had for the past month-and-a-half have really created a lot of dry ground grass, leaves," Nowell says. "Our concern is that we have had a little bit of rain, and people think that it is safe to burn since it has rained, but unfortunately we still can't burn."
 

