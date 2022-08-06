 Skip to main content
Typical Summer Pattern for end of the Weekend

Day Planner for Sunday
Spotty showers and storms stick around until later this evening. Once they dissipate, we are expecting a dry night ahead with lows dipping into the mid 70s.

For Sunday, you can almost copy and paste Saturday's weather. Temperatures maintain themselves in the mid 90s with the heat index values close to heat advisory levels reaching into the lower 100s. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible yet again Sunday afternoon.

Our best chance for widespread rainfall will be well into our work week. This is due to the approaching cold front trying to move into our area. Most of the front will fizzle to the north of our area, however still enough of a kick to give our area just a slight bit better chance for some showers and thunderstorms by mid-week. There is also a chance we will see somewhat cooler temperatures move into our area, however no great leaps or bounds to be found in the ways of cooler conditions. Highs next weekend will be reaching the low 90s.

