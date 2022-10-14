Typical fall day ahead for our Friday

High pressure continues to remain constant for us throughout our Thursday. This is giving us dry air and some breezy conditions as well. As a result of this, an elevated fire weather threat is in place. Away from the threat, Thursday should have ideal fall conditions with an above average high temperature in the upper 70s.
Lucky for us, this weather trend continues tonight and into the start of our weekend meaning those high school football games tonight and the game for Ole Miss on Saturday should remain nice and calm.
A front moving in from the north will provide our next weather maker late Saturday afternoon and into our Sunday. This will give our area some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be briefly on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times.
We will see most of the activity clear out of our area later on Sunday and into Monday as high pressure once again builds into our area. As a result, calmer conditions will move in with the high pressure, along with some of the coolest temperatures of the season so far for both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight lows. As a matter of fact we may see some towns down to near freezing for the overnight lows.