Two men arrested for Tupelo gas station robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men are now in the Lee County Jail without a bond after the Tupelo Police Department arrested them for a gas station robbery in August.
The police department said officers arrested Brandon Shannon, 37, and Ryan McClendon, 32, Tuesday, September 5th.
Officers responded to a reported armed robbery call at the M&H Gas Station on South Eason Boulevard.
The department said the two went into the store wearing wigs and face masks.
One of them showed a gun to the cashier, while the other took a lottery ticket display from the counter.
Tupelo Police say the armed suspect then ordered the cashier to empty the cash register and to lay down on the floor.
The two then left the scene.
Both Shannon and McClendon have been charged with Armed Robbery.
These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.
The Tupelo Police Department would like to thank the Mississippi State Lottery Corporation for their help in this investigation.