 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Two inmates escaped Grenada jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Claude Slaughter and Jonathan Miller

Claude Slaughter (left) and Jonathan Miller

Update Feb. 14, 2023

The two were captured on Feb. 14.

Read More - Grenada County jail escapees captured

Original article below

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two inmates escaped from the Grenada County jail overnight.

Claude Slaughter, 59, and Jonathan Miller, 28, escaped Sunday evening at approximately 10:00, according to the Grenada County Sheriff's Department.

They stole a City of Grenada work truck, which has since been recovered, according to the sheriff's department.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department at 662-227-2877.

 

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you