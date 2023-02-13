Two inmates escaped Grenada jail

Update Feb. 14, 2023
The two were captured on Feb. 14.
Original article below
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two inmates escaped from the Grenada County jail overnight.
Claude Slaughter, 59, and Jonathan Miller, 28, escaped Sunday evening at approximately 10:00, according to the Grenada County Sheriff's Department.
They stole a City of Grenada work truck, which has since been recovered, according to the sheriff's department.
Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grenada County Sheriff’s Department at 662-227-2877.