Two chances for storms Wednesday culminating in a late day tornado threat
A complex severe weather threat will unfold Wednesday as multiple rounds of thunderstorms bring multiple chances for damage. The afternoon/evening threat remains the most significant, but even a predawn threat could produce a couple rotating thunderstorms and wind damage.
- Round 1: 1 AM to 8 AM
- Impacts: isolated damaging wind, a few rotating thunderstorms try to produce tornadoes.
- Locations: greatest threat in West Mississippi
- Context: most storms will not be severe, but a couple could be
- Round 2: 3 PM to Midnight
- Impacts: isolated tornadoes, some strong… Damaging wind, large hail in excess of 1 inch, Some spotty flooding.
- Locations: peak threat (Level 4 out of 5) in West Mississippi, though all locations have a potential for tornadoes, some of that could be strong. Starting west and moving east.
- Context: clearly the more significant threat
Discussion:
With multiple rounds of thunderstorms possible Wednesday, the threats become very complex. Many times, a morning threat that lingers too long will limit available instability for an afternoon threat, or delay it. That concern is significant with what will likely be storms on going out dawn Wednesday morning. Things are further complicated by the fact it looks like in most far projections we have two lines of thunderstorms that develop in the afternoon, and it’s likely the only one of those will reach significant severe levels… But which one?
Storms will move in from the west overnight especially in the 2 to 8 AM timeframe. My gut at this point tells me that those storms arrive more in the 2 AM to 5AM time frame, and they could produce wind damage and possibly prompt a few tornado warnings. If those are issued for your area, plan to take shelter quickly overnight and make sure you have a way to be alerted that goes beyond just turning on the television. You need something like WeatherCall that will wake you up if necessary.
Those thunderstorms should clear the area by 8AM - 9AM, but if they linger longer that would shift our threat in the afternoon more toward the evening. They could also have a significant impact on the overall tornado threat Wednesday afternoon, so keeping them around longer would be a good thing. Not that any of us can choose.
By mid-day, partially clearing skies will help temperatures to rebound into the 80s, priming the atmosphere for more storm development. Isolated storms should start to move in starting west to east as early as 3 PM, reaching the 45 Corredor by 5 to 6 PM, and exiting our Alabama counties by 8 PM or so.
This, unfortunately, only represents one of two waves with the storm system arriving Wednesday evening. How do they all work together? If that complex of storms in the morning lingers longer, that initial wave that we’re discussing moving from west to east and that 3 to 8 PM time period will be weaker. Unfortunately, it seems reasonable that the secondary wave could be stronger in this scenario. That would work out more around the 7PM to 1AM.
Again, at this point, I’m assuming that the morning storms will move out more quickly, opening the door for more heating, enhancing the afternoon/early evening round as opposed to the later wave.
Thursday and Friday should be mainly dry behind the storm system, with temperatures marginally cooler. Highs should be limited to the 70s.
The extended forecast brings some storm chances back by late Friday, and more by Saturday and Sunday as it looks like it could be a rainy Easter weekend for quite a few folks. There remains a possibility that some thunderstorms this weekend could once again be strong too severe but the indications at this point look more like wind and hail than a tornado threat, but it’s April and this pattern has been fairly rough, so stay tuned.