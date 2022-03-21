Tupelo to hold meetings on medical marijuana Monday and Tuesday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo will discuss medical marijuana in a series of hearings on Monday and Tuesday.

The Tupelo Planning Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The second is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.

This proposed map shows where medical marijuana would be allowed and where it would not be allowed.

Protected properties, like churches, are shown in red; medical marijuana would not be allowed at those locations.

The dark gray also shows prohibited locations such as residential zones.

The pink shows locations where the sale/dispensary, research and testing of medical marijuana would be allowed.

The green shows locations where the cultivating, processing, disposal and transportation of medical marijuana would be allowed.

Medical marijuana became legal in Mississippi on Feb. 2. Individual municipalities have until May 3 to decide whether to allow its usage locally or not.

Look for updates each night on WTVA 9 News and online at WTVA.com, or download the WTVA 9 News mobile app.