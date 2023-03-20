Tupelo man wanted for Waffle House shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police have identified the suspect being sought in connection with a shooting at a Waffle House.
Police identified the suspect as Courtney Mikale Jamison, 34, of Tupelo. He’s wanted for aggravated assault.
The shooting happened early Friday morning at the Waffle House on South Gloster Street near the hospital.
One person was wounded.
Anyone with information about Jamison’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.