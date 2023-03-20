Tuesday looks to be on the variably cloudy side for most of the day

A freeze warning is in effect for portions of our area for the overnight and into our Tuesday morning.
High pressure has dominated our weather over the last several days. We have seen for the most part plenty of sunshine as the rule. We have seen most of our temperatures well below the normal for both daytime highs and for the overnight lows.
We will see high pressure try to control our weather forecast for the next several days. There will be bits and pieces of low pressure that will try to undermine the dominance of the high pressure.
However, we will see a better chance for some low pressure moving into our area on our Thursday night and into our Friday. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times.