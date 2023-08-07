 Skip to main content
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
mississippi election

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Mississippi.

Look for local and statewide results Tuesday night on WTVA 9 News, WTVA.com and the WTVA 9 News mobile app.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to win the Republican primary for governor. If he wins on Tuesday, Reeves will face Brandon Presley, a Democrat, in November’s general election.

The hot statewide race is the Republican primary for lieutenant governor: incumbent Delbert Hosemann vs. Mississippi Sen. Chris McDaniel. Whoever wins the primary will face Ryan Grover, a Democrat, in November’s general election.

Another statewide race worth watching is the Republican primary for Northern Public Service Commissioner: Chris Brown vs. Tanner Newman.

Runoffs will be held on Aug. 29.

Open this link to view local races.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Anyone still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Open this link to find your polling place and view sample ballots.

Voters must show a photo ID. Open this link to view acceptable forms of ID.

