Tuesday brings in more showers through the day with storms for the afternoon and evening

Tuesday starts with temperatures in the low 60s and highs reaching the mid-70s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. We see some showers through the day with a conditional afternoon/evening severe weather threat that could include damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Some storms could remain strong later into the evening, but there should be a transition to heavy rainfall which will honestly be the greater threat considering the quantities expected in some cases to exceed 4 inches.

Wednesday starts in the upper 40s with the temperature struggling to reach the low 60s. Rain should be ongoing prior to dawn and diminish through the day before picking back up late Wednesday.

Thursday starts in the low 50s with high temperatures reaching the mid-60s by afternoon. Thunderstorms and rainfall increase in coverage late in the day, though the severe weather potential looks to be somewhat limited at this point though if instability became a little higher, that could be increased. Right now we are seeing a slight shift and timing later in the Thursday and that could mean a lingering chance for showers and thunderstorms in the early hours of Friday.

Friday will likely start in the 30s with high temperatures struggling to make the lower 50s. We should be fairly dry on Saturday, compared to the rest of the forecast, but even then a chance for rain materializes by late in the day with temperature starting around freezing and reaching the upper 40s or low 50s by Saturday afternoon. Sunday we will see a few rain chances before starting to dry out and cool off into next work week.