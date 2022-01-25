Tuesday afternoon brings in more sunshine and mild temperatures

Temperatures remain mild with some places only warming into the upper 40's low 50s this afternoon. The clouds have broke apart and moved out, so we are seeing plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

We will see for the most part, high pressure dominating our weather forecast. We will see a little bit of a roller coaster ride in daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures due to the fronts passing through our area.

By far, the better chances for some rainfall at times over the next several days will be just outside of our area. The most influential weather for our area will be due to a frontal passage our early Tuesday. This will drop our temperatures for a few days; however we will recover pretty well as we go into late weekend and into early portions of next week.