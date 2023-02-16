Tracking severe weather across Mississippi and Alabama

Open this link to watch LIVE coverage.

Weather watches and warnings have been the story for our area on our Thursday, due to a pretty strong frontal system moving through our area. Rain has been heavy at times and some of the thunderstorms have produced some tornadoes at times. We have had some damage over portions of our area. Especially in the Ripley area and areas just to the west of Ripley. Along with Smithville area too.

We will see this system move out of our area this evening and we will see high pressure move back into our area. High pressure that is of Canadian origin will give us much colder temperatures. We will see a very chilly and blustery Friday in store for our area. This high pressure area will clear our skies out as we go through our overnight and into our Friday morning.

We will see the dominance of the high pressure all the way through the weekend and into early portions of our Monday. We will see our temperatures gradually warm back up as we go through our weekend and into our Monday.

By Monday evening, we will see some more low pressure move back into our area. This will bring back into our weather forecast some more chances for some rain and maybe some isolated thunderstorms. These chances for some rain and thunderstorms will linger in our weather forecast for several days of next week as more areas of low pressure will develop and move into our area.