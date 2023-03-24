Tornadoes possible Friday evening into early Saturday

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 76 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CRAIGHEAD             CRITTENDEN            CROSS
LEE                   MISSISSIPPI           PHILLIPS
POINSETT              ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

CARROLL               CHESTER               CROCKETT
DECATUR               DYER                  FAYETTE
GIBSON                HARDEMAN              HARDIN
HAYWOOD               HENDERSON             LAUDERDALE
MADISON               MCNAIRY               SHELBY
TIPTON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALAMO, AMORY, ASHLAND,
BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BLYTHEVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE,
BROWNSVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE,
COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, COVINGTON, DECATURVILLE,
DYERSBURG, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HARRISBURG, HELENA,
HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, HUMBOLDT, HUNTINGDON, IUKA,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, LEXINGTON, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILAN,
MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD,
PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, RIPLEY TN, SAVANNAH, SELMER,
SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY,
WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS, AND WYNNE.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tornadoes possible Friday evening into early Saturday

We will get a mix of clouds and sunshine by the on and off through the day. Temperatures today get to the low 80s. While most of the day is calm severe weather will be approaching, So take this time to make sure you have a severe weather plan in place.

We are going to see some rain and thunderstorms move into our area by the late afternoon and into the evening/overnight hours. All of this will be due to a frontal passage. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side. We will see the potential for all modes of severe weather with this will be possible with this frontal passage. We will even see the potential for some strong tornadoes in the mix of things.

Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 2 AM

Location - Highest threat to the west, all under a severe risk.

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.

Severe weather risk for Friday, March 24, 2023

Severe weather risk for Friday, March 24, 2023.
Tornado risk for Friday, March 24, 2023

Tornado risk (white lines) for Friday, March 24, 2023.

Be sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

Most of the activity will move out of our area on early Saturday. Most of Saturday will be nice, just breezy. More bits and pieces of low pressure will linger on Sunday afternoon and into early next week. This will leave more chances for some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms down the line into next week.

