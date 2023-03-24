Tornadoes possible Friday evening into early Saturday

App users, open this link to watch LIVE coverage.
We will get a mix of clouds and sunshine by the on and off through the day. Temperatures today get to the low 80s. While most of the day is calm severe weather will be approaching, So take this time to make sure you have a severe weather plan in place.
We are going to see some rain and thunderstorms move into our area by the late afternoon and into the evening/overnight hours. All of this will be due to a frontal passage. Some of the rain will be on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side. We will see the potential for all modes of severe weather with this will be possible with this frontal passage. We will even see the potential for some strong tornadoes in the mix of things.
Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 2 AM
Location - Highest threat to the west, all under a severe risk.
Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.
Be sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.
Download - WTVA Weather app
Sign Up - for WTVA Weathercall
Shelters - Open this link to view list of public storm shelters.
Most of the activity will move out of our area on early Saturday. Most of Saturday will be nice, just breezy. More bits and pieces of low pressure will linger on Sunday afternoon and into early next week. This will leave more chances for some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms down the line into next week.