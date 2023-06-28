 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
between 110 to 115 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, the
Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Friday. Potential
exists for excessive heat to continue into Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Thursday will be one of the hottest days of 2023

Hot and very hot will be the weather rule for the next several days

Isolated showers and thunderstorms at best over the next several days

The big story in our area for the next several days will be the high heat potential. We will see high temperatures warm up into the 98 to 104 degree category. Some towns may even get hotter. We will see most of the maximum heat index values across the area top off in the 105 to 117 degree category. Once again, a few towns across the area may be even hotter.

Due to all of this across the area over the next several days, we have high heat warnings and advisories in effect. So, please be careful as you go out and about.

We will see some chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. We will see a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures down the line as we will see a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

