Thursday will be one of the hottest days of 2023

The big story in our area for the next several days will be the high heat potential. We will see high temperatures warm up into the 98 to 104 degree category. Some towns may even get hotter. We will see most of the maximum heat index values across the area top off in the 105 to 117 degree category. Once again, a few towns across the area may be even hotter.
Due to all of this across the area over the next several days, we have high heat warnings and advisories in effect. So, please be careful as you go out and about.
We will see some chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms at times. This will be due to the heating of the day and some bits and pieces of low pressure that will flow across our area at times. We will see a slight chance that there will be some hefty thunderstorms at times. We will see somewhat cooler temperatures down the line as we will see a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms.