Thursday will be chilly and dry, however things will change for the weekend

High pressure is back into controlling our weather forecast across our area once again. This dominance will linger in our area well into our Thursday.
By Thursday night and into our Friday we will see some more low pressure and some fronts move back into our area. This will mean more chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms will be back into our weather forecast.
These bits and pieces of low pressure will linger in our weather forecast all the way into our next work week, hence we will keep the chances for some showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast through early next week.