Thursday brings a mix of weather across Mississippi today

Due to the cold air pushing into our area this morning, we are seeing some Winter weather advisories being issued for portions of our area.

By far the better chances for some wintery precipitation that will accumulate big time, will be found just to the north and west of our area. We will see also the potential for some severe thunderstorms, just to the south of our area on out Thursday. A few of those hefty thunderstorms may just stray into southern portions of our area at times.

We will see most of the activity try to switch over to a mix of precipitation on our Thursday afternoon and evening, as the aforementioned frontal system will be moving out of our area and we will tap into some very cold temperatures behind the system. We will see Canadian high pressure, once again build into our area as we go through a very blustery Thursday night and into our Friday. This will dry out the area and keep our area on the below normal temperature side for both our daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures all the way through the weekend and into early next week.