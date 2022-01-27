 Skip to main content
Thursday afternoon brings in more sunshine before clouds return overnight

Clouds move back in for Thursday evening

January 27, 2022

We are seeing plenty of sunshine this afternoon, so temperatures warm to the low 50's this afternoon.

We will continue to see high pressure dominated weather as the rule over the next several days for the most part. We will see a cold front move through later this evening. This front isn't bringing any rainfall but will continue some ups and downs with the temperatures over the next several days.

We stay mostly dry through the weekend with cold weather on Saturday but nice and warm into early next week. We will see a better chance for some rain and thunderstorms, by the middle portion of next week. During that time period we will see a stronger cold front in our area with the mix of a little bit of low pressure along the cold front.

