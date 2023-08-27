This week is starting off with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures

Temperatures only warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. The cooler temperatures don't end there either. As we get into our Monday, temperatures will be starting out in the low 70s and high temperatures are only expected to get into the upper 80s. There will still be a chance of isolated showers, but a lot of us stay dry for the start of our work week.
Temperatures stay below average through the entirety of our work week so make some plans to take advantage of it and get outside. We are only expected to see mid to upper 80s for each afternoon high and will drop all the way into the mid to upper 60s. High pressure lingering in our area will keep things dry overall as well especially during the latter part of our work week and into next weekend.
Down in the tropics, the tropical storm moving up the Eastern Gulf Coast has been given the name, Idalia. It is expected to make landfall between the western coast of Florida and the Florida panhandle by Wednesday morning. We will continue to monitor this situation as the exact location and impacts continue to be updated.