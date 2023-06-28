Things are continuing to heat up outside for Wednesday afternoon

Temperatures are approaching the lower 90s at noon and they are still on the rise. Afternoon highs are expected to top off around 95 degrees today. There is a small chance of isolated showers drifting down into the area early this afternoon, providing some brief relief from the heat.
The vast majority of us will remain dry this afternoon though. We will see clear skies this evening and overnight, and temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s as we wake up tomorrow morning. We are currently under an excessive heat warning across our entire viewing area because of tomorrow's temperatures.
The afternoon high is expected to be around 102, but heat index values will likely fall between 110 to 115 degrees. This warning is from 11 am tomorrow to 8 pm on Friday and could be expanded to include Saturday as well. These conditions are expected to last for at least the next several days, only being disrupted by showers and thunderstorms later on this weekend as another front begins to move in.