The sunshine will be back out this afternoon and temperatures are slightly cooler; look ahead to Friday

We started off this morning with a lot of clouds and even a few showers. High pressure will win out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, around average in the upper 60s and low 70s.
We will see high pressure try to control our weather forecast all the way into our Thursday. So this will help clear out our skies for those areas that may see a little bit in the way of clouds and even some isolated showers. Temperatures drop off for the early mornings Wednesday and Thursday getting into the low 40s. Afternoon warming to the upper 60s Wednesday and the middle 70s on Thursday.
However, by later Thursday night and into our Friday. We will see another strong frontal system move into our area. This will bring some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the strong to severe side at times. especially on our Friday evening and into our Saturday morning. We will see all modes of severe weather once again in our area during this time period. So, please stay weather aware down the line for this next event. We will update the event as warranted.