The rain lets up for Wednesday, but wintry weather could be around the corner
Tuesdays soaking rainfall departs prior to dawn Wednesday, allowing us to dry out for a couple of days before a more potent storm system brings a chance for rain changing over to a wintry mix by Friday night.
Wednesday will start in the low 40s with high temperatures reaching into the mid-50s under mostly cloudy skies. It’s not inconceivable to get a little bit of sunshine, but don’t expect a lot, with the showers all out of here prior to dawn.
Thursday should be dry and mostly clear with temperatures beginning in the 30s and reaching the mid-60s by afternoon.
Friday begins slightly milder with the temperatures in the low 40s. Most of our projections get high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s by Friday afternoon. This warm-up sets the stage for a tricky change over to wintry precipitation by Friday night. At this point, we expect a strong cold for it to arrive by late afternoon Friday that starts a significant drop in temperatures allowing us to go below freezing by shortly after midnight. If this timeline holds, it is reasonable that we will have a change over from rain to sleet/snow mix somewhere around midnight Friday night through early Saturday morning. That swift drop-off doesn’t bode well for accumulating snow/sleet, but if it can fall in great enough quantities, some light accumulations remain possible and could cause some travel disruptions for early Saturday morning.
Saturday will be much cooler with temperatures starting in the mid-20s and highs struggling to make it to 40°. Most of the precipitation should be out of here prior to 8 AM, with a more than decent possibility of seeing partly cloudy skies by midday and afternoon.
With mostly clear skies settling in, temperatures drop into the middle to lower 20s for early Sunday morning. Sunday’s highs return to the mid-50s.
By next week, we expect to see a return to temperatures closer to what we expect for this time of the year, both Monday and Tuesday morning should be a little bit below our 30-year average.
