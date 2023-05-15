The heat sticks around into the beginning of the week

This morning started off dry and warm. And we will see plenty of sunshine most of the day. We are quickly warming back into the 90s by the afternoon. This will once again allow scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up around the area from noon until after sunset.
A weak cold front moving into the area so this will bring temperatures down a little bit throughout the week, with highs in the mid to lower 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms will stick with us everyday until the weekend. It looks like most of the upcoming weekend is nice though. Some rain still lingering the first half of Saturday but mostly dry for the afternoon and Sunday.