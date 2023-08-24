 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The heat continues into our Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat Advisories/Warnings
Maxuser

Gabe's Thursday Noon Forecast - 8/24/23

Another day filled with heat advisories and warnings as we head into our Thursday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s with a few of us getting into the triple digits. Heat index values will be even higher reaching anywhere from 110-115. Lingering bits of high pressure over our area will allow most of us to stay dry this afternoon. We could see a few isolated showers develop as the moisture moves back into our forecast over the next few days.

The heat continues to build into our forecast heading into our weekend with both Friday and Saturday flirting with the triple digits. Heat index values will once again be up to 115 or higher for some of us so make sure to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off at the Friday night football. The possibility of some isolated shower development remains possible, but most of us are expected to stay dry, meaning football should go on as scheduled.

There will be a cold front moving across our area this weekend that will bring us some decent chances for rainfall. The biggest thing that cold front will do is cool our temperatures back closer to normal. By next week, we could see temperatures back in the upper 80s with drier air. 

We continue to track the tropics where there are several developing waves. As of now, these developments are not moving through our area anytime soon. With the midway point of hurricane season here, we are expecting more development over the next couple weeks and will monitor these for positioning and impacts as we get closer.

Recommended for you