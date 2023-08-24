The heat continues into our Thursday

Another day filled with heat advisories and warnings as we head into our Thursday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 90s with a few of us getting into the triple digits. Heat index values will be even higher reaching anywhere from 110-115. Lingering bits of high pressure over our area will allow most of us to stay dry this afternoon. We could see a few isolated showers develop as the moisture moves back into our forecast over the next few days.
The heat continues to build into our forecast heading into our weekend with both Friday and Saturday flirting with the triple digits. Heat index values will once again be up to 115 or higher for some of us so make sure to stay hydrated and find ways to cool off at the Friday night football. The possibility of some isolated shower development remains possible, but most of us are expected to stay dry, meaning football should go on as scheduled.
There will be a cold front moving across our area this weekend that will bring us some decent chances for rainfall. The biggest thing that cold front will do is cool our temperatures back closer to normal. By next week, we could see temperatures back in the upper 80s with drier air.
We continue to track the tropics where there are several developing waves. As of now, these developments are not moving through our area anytime soon. With the midway point of hurricane season here, we are expecting more development over the next couple weeks and will monitor these for positioning and impacts as we get closer.