The heat continue into Sunday

The common theme this afternoon has been the same as it was the past couple of days: the heat. An excessive heat warning has been in place throughout our Saturday, but will expire this evening. This does not mean the heat is ending, though. It will be a bit cooler for Sunday, but an excessive heat advisory will still be in place for a few areas during our Sunday. This means regular temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values right around the 102-108 degree range.
Along with the heat in our area today, isolated thunderstorms have also popped up throughout the afternoon. These storms brought momentary relief from the heat, but increased the mugginess as the storms cleared out. These storms will lessen in numbers as we get into the overnight period. We are still under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather with these storms with the main threat being wind, but this threat will lower once the sun sets.
Sunday will have the heat advisory in effect as we mentioned before, but those isolated rain chances will once again be in place during the afternoon. Majority of us should stay dry, but the threat for showers and isolated thunderstorms is there. We are under a level 2/5 severe weather risk for Sunday with the main threats being wind and hail so a few of these storms may become strong.
Once we get past Sunday afternoon, both high and low temperatures will start to get closer to normal. High temperatures will be in the low 90s throughout next week, and low temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day next week, but timing and impacts will be adjusted as we get closer to each day accordingly.