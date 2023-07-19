Temperatures warming up into Wednesday

Sunny skies to start the day with temperatures climbing quickly. High temperatures will rise into the upper 90s. These hot temperatures will be paired with very muggy air. As a result, heat index values will be right around 110-115 degrees. Almost all of our area under heat advisories or warnings today. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible today but most will miss out.
Thursday is pretty similar to what we have today with hot and humid weather. A few more folks will see some rain tomorrow. A cold front will move across the area heading into the weekend. This will bring isolated showers Friday out ahead of the front. The temperatures will be the main things affected by this front. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures back in the upper 80s!