Temperatures much warmer this afternoon

Heat is the story of the day and will be for the next couple of days. We have heat advisories in effect for multiple counties. This means that heat index values will be anywhere from 100-105 degrees. Make sure to take frequent breaks from the outdoors and stay hydrated throughout the day. We are still dry heading into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. This will last for the duration of the day, but strong storms are possible later this evening. These storms may get on the hefty side with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts being the main threat. Most of the rain will remain in our Northeast counties.
We mentioned heat being the theme for the next couple of days and that is because of the rise in temperatures. High temperatures will rise into the upper 90s and low temperatures will only "cool off" into the upper 70s. This steady rise will progress into Thursday. These hot temperatures will be paired with very muggy air. As a result, heat index values will be right around 110-115 degrees. We can expect multiple heat advisories and warnings to be issued.
Luckily, the skies will be much drier after this evening. High pressure settles in and dries things out a bit. We will have plenty of sunshine making for a great time to plan a trip to the pool. Finding ways to cool off will be ideal with this hot and dry weather.
A cold front will move across the area heading into the weekend. This will bring isolated showers Friday out ahead of the front. The temperatures will be the main things affected by this front. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures back in the upper 80s!