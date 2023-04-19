Sunshine again through the day

We will continue to see plenty of sunshine as the rule for the next couple of days. Temperatures today and Thursday will warm to the middle 80s, so if you like the warmer weather get out and enjoy.
We will see some low pressure and some associated fronts move into our area on Thursday night and into our Friday. This will bring back to our area some chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain and storms may be on the heavy side on our Friday and Friday night. We will fine tune this weather event as warranted over the next several days.
We will see more high pressure build into our area on Saturday afternoon and this will give us once again some drier weather along with some cooler weather for the weekend and into early portions of next week. We could even be flirting with some temperatures down into the frosty level in some portions of our area on our Sunday and Monday mornings.