Sunny skies with mild temperatures today

Our work week started out on the cooler side with morning temperatures today in the mid 60s. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 80s for Monday, but that will change as a cold front drops into the area on Tuesday.
This will bring with it both cooler temperatures and a chance for some showers. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible with this system, all of which will remain below severe levels.
Temperatures will then decrease into the lower 80s to upper 70s for afternoon highs with a few of us falling to the upper 50s overnight. We still have a few rain chances as we head into the weekend. Right now not a complete wash out but something to look at if you have any plans for the upcoming weekend.