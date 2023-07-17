Sunny skies today with warm, muggy air

Happy Monday! Today is going to be pretty average with the forecast morning temperatures started in the mid 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s. We will see plenty of sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm popping up for the afternoon.
But Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see a steady incline in both the high and low temperatures. High temperatures will reach into the upper 90s right underneath that triple digit threshold. Low temperatures will rise into the upper 70s. On top of the hot temperatures, muggy air will be in the area as well. This will cause heat index values to rise up to 110-115 degrees. As a result of this, heat advisories and warnings will be expected throughout the week. Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.
The fortunate thing with the forecast is it will be much drier. Rain chances remain very low for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Rain chances pick back up Thursday and Friday with isolated afternoon showers so don't let that umbrella get too far away. Friday's rain moves in with a cold front which will drop some of those weekend temperatures by a few degrees.