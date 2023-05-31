Sunny skies today with some rain for the afternoon

This morning we started out with average conditions, mostly sunny and mild temperatures. We will still see mostly sunny skies through the day. Some showers and a thunderstorms possible for the afternoon. Temperatures for the afternoon warm to the upper 80s.
Thursday starts off fairly calm with mostly sunny skies again. Into the afternoon there will be some more showers and thunderstorms. Rain gear might be handy tomorrow. Temperatures climbing again into the upper 80s.
There will be a few chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mix of things later in the week and into the weekend. Most of the rest of the week rain chances are minimal. Most of the high temperatures will be slightly warmer than seasonable, well into the 80s to lower 90s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures for most of the week will be in the 60s.