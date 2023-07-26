Sunny skies today with a few passing clouds

Wednesday will be similar to the past few days. We will still see plenty of sunshine today with a few passing clouds. Some of those clouds could bring some showers but most of us will miss the rain. Temperatures today will climb to the upper 90s. So stay cool and hydrated.
Thursday and Friday will also be hot and mostly dry. Temperatures climb to the upper 90s again; head index values will be about the same as we are in more of a dry heat. We will continue to see our area get gradually more moist and see temperatures gradually increase as we get closer to the weekend. This increase in moisture and temperatures will give our area a little more of a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms down the line.
Through the extended forecast we will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees.