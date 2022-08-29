Sunny skies to start the work week with rain chances this afternoon

Starting our work week, today will look very similar to yesterday. Temperatures will peak in the low 90s. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon period for our area, before they clear out in the evening.
The best chance of rainfall still remains on Tuesday as a weak cold front makes its way through our area. These showers and storms could be on the heavy to hefty side at times. The front won't do much for us regarding temperature, as the highs will remain in the upper 80s, low 90s, however, it will bring in drier air which will assist with better "feels like" temperatures.
Most of the work week will be dry with around average temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances pick back up for some into the upcoming weekend, its not a complete washout right now but a few showers could impact any weekend plans.
In regard to the tropics, we are quickly approaching September which is peak tropical season. Right now, there are a few disturbances way out in the Atlantic, but nothing imminently likely to make landfall, but we will keep everyone updated as those systems continue to develop.
