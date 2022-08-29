Sunny skies to start the work week with rain chances this afternoon

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Southern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tupelo, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Plantersville, Mantachie, Evergreen, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Richmond, Dorsey, Skyline, Abney, Jacinto, Flowerdale, Cardsville, Bissell and Palmetto. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED