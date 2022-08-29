Sunny skies to start the work week with rain chances this afternoon

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba and Lee.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo,
Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Evergreen, New Salem,
Nettleton, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Richmond, Skyline,
Dorsey, Eggville, Indian Hills, Abney and Unity.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

* At 830 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tupelo, Fulton, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Plantersville,
Mantachie, Evergreen, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Richmond, Dorsey,
Skyline, Abney, Jacinto, Flowerdale, Cardsville, Bissell and
Palmetto.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Sunny skies to start the work week with rain chances this afternoon

Showers and storms move in for some this afternoon
Starting our work week, today will look very similar to yesterday. Temperatures will peak in the low 90s. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon period for our area, before they clear out in the evening.

The best chance of rainfall still remains on Tuesday as a weak cold front makes its way through our area. These showers and storms could be on the heavy to hefty side at times. The front won't do much for us regarding temperature, as the highs will remain in the upper 80s, low 90s, however, it will bring in drier air which will assist with better "feels like" temperatures.

Most of the work week will be dry with around average temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances pick back up for some into the upcoming weekend, its not a complete washout right now but a few showers could impact any weekend plans.

In regard to the tropics, we are quickly approaching September which is peak tropical season. Right now, there are a few disturbances way out in the Atlantic, but nothing imminently likely to make landfall, but we will keep everyone updated as those systems continue to develop.

