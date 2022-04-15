Sunny skies right now with storms moving in overnight

We are seeing the dominance of high pressure through the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70's around 80.
Little bits and pieces of low pressure along with some fronts will start to dominate our weather forecast as we go into our Friday night and into our upcoming weekend. We will see some patches of rain, along with some thunderstorms at times as we go through our weekend. There is a slim chance that a few of the thunderstorms could pack a punch at times. This chance by far is nothing to write home about, however still enough of a kick in the atmosphere to ruin some folks' weekend. The main severe weather culprits with these thunderstorms will be in the form of some hail, along with some strong and gusty winds at times. We cannot even rule out a tornado if all things go in the wrong direction with an isolated thunderstorm. One thing to mention, otherwise we will see some variable cloudiness.
By early portions of next week, we will see more high pressure build back into our area. This will once again mean drier and calmer air will take over our weather forecast for the first several days of next week.
Timing: Our next round of severe weather will be possible on our Friday night/Early Saturday morning. More chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms for our Saturday afternoon to Easter Sunday evening
Movement: Mostly northwest to southeast movement of thunderstorms on Friday night and into Saturday morning and/or developing overhead on Saturday and/or Easter Sunday
Impacts: Strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times the most likely form of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the question.
