 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny skies for Wednesday with nice warm weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds for the evening
Maxuser

November 9, 2022

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather in our area over the next several days. Most of our high temperatures will be in the 70s over the next few days, while most of our overnight low temperatures will be in the 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine for much of the day a few passing clouds, but mostly clear.

While, off to the southeast of our area we will see the effects of tropical system Nicole. We will not see any direct effects of Nicole in our area, however we will see the winds around the back side of the system bring into our area some of the coldest high and low temperatures of the season so far. We could see a few showers on Friday, mostly closest to the Alabama areas.

The colder temperatures will be ushered into our area with a mostly dry (a few isolated to widely scattered showers will not be out of the question at times) passage of a cold front on Friday. We will see most of the high temperatures into the weekend reach only into the 40s and 50s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you