Sunny skies for our Sunday

We will see pleasant conditions heading overnight with cooler temperatures. We will drop all the way into the low 60s as a result of a passing cold front and lingering low pressure system. There may be a few clouds in the sky, but no showers are expected.
As we head into Sunday, it will be another day filled with abundant sunshine. The cold front and low pressure system move off towards the east and high pressure settles into the area. This will provide dry conditions, but also bring much cooler temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures are only expected to reach into the low to mid 80s. This will be a perfect day to get outside and take advantage of the fantastic conditions.
The start of our work week will see plenty of sunshine as well. This is a result of the high pressure settling into our area. Temperatures will sit in the low to mid 80s for the afternoon, but overnight we could drop all the way into the upper 50s. We are continuing to trend closer and closer to fall, but the official start date is still a week away.