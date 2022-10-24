Sunny skies for much of the day with storms on the way

As the new week begins we will remain under the influence of high pressure. This will keep us sunny with some clouds and a breezy southerly to southeasterly wind. Temperatures today climb into the low 80s. Aside from a very brief isolated shower rain is not expected on Monday.
Tuesday's highs reach the middle to upper 70s with thunderstorms becoming likely between the late morning and early afternoon hours. In addition to the rain potential, there will be a possibility for a few isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms to develop. Damaging wind looks to be the primary threat as there will be ample wind energy for this front to tap into as it moves through. There will, however, also be a very limited but present risk for an isolated tornado or two to develop along or just ahead of the front. The front should be mostly through the area by the early to mid-evening hours on Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday, we start in the mid to upper 40s with high temperatures still expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon under mostly clear skies.
Heading into Halloween weekend, we are set to see an increase in temperatures and moisture. There will be partly and mostly cloudy skies and this could eventually lead to some more low-end rain chances for the holiday weekend. Those odds appear to be less substantial than our chance of rain on Tuesday. Also, spooky severe weather does not look likely for the holiday weekend.
