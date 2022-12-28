Sunny skies for most today as temperatures start to warm up

Needing the sunglasses today! We are seeing plenty of sunshine and nice weather. The morning started off cold but the sun is warming us up quickly. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s for some.
As high pressure moves to the east of our area, we will tap into some nice southerly winds across our area. This will bring a nice warm up to our area over the next several days. As a matter of fact most high temperatures and overnight low temperatures will be on the unseasonably warm side after tonight.
We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some fronts at times visit our area from Thursday and well into next week. This will give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see some patches of rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times. We could see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms that could be on the hefty side at times.
For those wondering about the forecast for our New Year Eve evening . . . . . Well, it looks like we will generally see some partly cloudy skies and mostly dry weather for any evening plans, the rain will taper off before most New Year's Even events. Most of the temperatures will be in the 50s during that time period.
Looking toward the beginning of next work week we will see more rain, some showers and thunderstorms possible Monday and Tuesday. Monday for most of the area right now we have a severe weather risk. So make sure you are staying aware of the weather as we fine tune this forecast.