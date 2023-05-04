Sunny skies continue today with rain on the way for Friday

We will see one more day of the dominance of the high pressure. This will be on our Thursday and bring us plenty of sunshine and try weather. Temperatures today will warm to the upper 70s.
Then things will change across our area... We will see some low pressure and some fronts move into our area on late Thursday night and into our Friday. The low pressure and associated fronts will linger in our weather forecast through the upcoming weekend and well into portions of next week. This will bring to our area a chance for at least some scattered to patchy showers, along with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms at times. There will also be the chance that we will see some of the rainfall on the heavy side at times. There will be some chances that some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty to severe side at times. The main severe weather will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds, along with some large hail at times.
Temperatures will stay pretty steady for high and low temperatures down the line. Most of the high temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s. While, most of our overnight lows will stay in the 60s.