Sunny skies and warm weather for Tuesday afternoon

High pressure will try to control our weather forecast for our area today and over the next several days. We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure try to undermine the dominance of high pressure. This may give our area a few isolated showers at times, over the next several days.
We will see a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms for this weekend and into early portions of next week. This will be due to some cold fronts trying to move through our area at times, during that time period.
Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will be in the 80s and 90s. Mostly, above normal for this time of the year.