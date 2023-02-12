Sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s expected for Super Bowl Sunday

This Sunday is starting off dry, clear, and cool with temperatures in the low 40s across Northeast Mississippi. These pleasant blue skies are expected to stick around all day and the sunshine will allow temperatures to climb back into the upper 50s with our high expected to be around 57. A few clouds will move in during the evening giving us partly cloudy skies for tonight and temperatures dipping back down into the 30s.
Tomorrow will get off to a chilly start with morning lows in the mid 30s and mostly clear skies. The clouds will move out of the way as the morning progresses bringing lots of sunshine and warm temps in the mid 60s. Cloud cover will move back into the region late on Monday night meaning that Tuesday morning will get off to a mild start with lows only reaching into the mid 40s.
While warmth is expected to stick around for most of the work week, dry weather will not with rain moving back into the area on late Tuesday. While the chance of thunderstorms is very limited on Tuesday night, that is not the case for the next system which is expected to move in between Wednesday and Thursday. This will be our next chance for severe weather and more updates about timing and impacts will be provided over the next couple of days.