Sunny skies and hot temperatures for Sunday

Even though it was hot today, this is actually the coolest afternoon temperature for the next several days. Fortunately, we will see those temperatures drop as the sun sets heading all the way into the low 70s. On top of the temperatures cooling off, we will have a beautiful evening with clear skies expected.
High pressure continues to dominate our area keeping us clear of any rain chances, but also providing us with more heat. We will see temperatures feel a bit warmer on Sunday reaching into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the low 100s just outside of the lower limit for heat advisories. Still, it is important we stay hydrated and keep that A/C going. A great way to cool off is to head to the pool and with how much sunshine will be in our area, it is not too bad of an idea.
Temperatures will steadily get higher and higher as we head into our work week. We will see actual temperatures into the triple digits with heat index values of 110 or greater. At least we have one good thing for our forecast and it is that rain chances are little to none for the next several days. This will keep humidity values down just a bit for the start of our work week. But with temperatures being as high as they are, we still need to prepare for dangerously hot weather coming up.