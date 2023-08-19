 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sunny skies and hot temperatures for Sunday

Gabe's Late Saturday Forecast - 8/19/23

Even though it was hot today, this is actually the coolest afternoon temperature for the next several days. Fortunately, we will see those temperatures drop as the sun sets heading all the way into the low 70s. On top of the temperatures cooling off, we will have a beautiful evening with clear skies expected.

High pressure continues to dominate our area keeping us clear of any rain chances, but also providing us with more heat. We will see temperatures feel a bit warmer on Sunday reaching into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the low 100s just outside of the lower limit for heat advisories. Still, it is important we stay hydrated and keep that A/C going. A great way to cool off is to head to the pool and with how much sunshine will be in our area, it is not too bad of an idea.

Temperatures will steadily get higher and higher as we head into our work week. We will see actual temperatures into the triple digits with heat index values of 110 or greater. At least we have one good thing for our forecast and it is that rain chances are little to none for the next several days. This will keep humidity values down just a bit for the start of our work week. But with temperatures being as high as they are, we still need to prepare for dangerously hot weather coming up.

