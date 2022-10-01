Sunny & Breezy Day for the end of the Weekend

Going overnight, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s, low 50s and conditions will remain clear. Things will stay consistent going into Sunday as well as through our work week. Temperatures will reach the low 80s into Sunday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine can be expected throughout the day and breezy conditions as well. Winds will be out of the North anywhere between 10-15 mph, definitely a day to hold onto your hats.
Next week conditions are looking to remain the same. Highs will stay in the low 80s and then into the mid 80s by mid-week. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine is the story all week long. Friday we will see yet another cold front come into our area, not bringing rainfall but knocking our temperatures down. Highs next weekend are only looking to reach the mid 70s.
In contrast, we have seen Ian as the dominant force in areas to the east of our area over the next several days. However, the system has lost a lot of its punch over the past few days. Its remnants are now over the Virginias giving showers & storms up the East coast.
