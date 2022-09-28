Sunny back here at home as hurricane Ian threatens the Florida coast

High pressure has been our dominant force in our area over the last several weeks. We have been enjoying nice and tranquil weather for most of the last several weeks across our area. Now, things have gotten to the point that we are just plain too dry across our area. So, our fire danger is increasing across our area and this is going to wreak havoc in some areas. Also, we have seen the drought levels on the rise across our area due to the lack of rainfall.
We will continue to see high pressure area dominate our weather forecast throughout the week and into this weekend. This means that we will stay on the dry with sunshine filled skies and we will stay on the seasonable to at times below seasonable side when it comes to the temperatures. Most of our high temperatures this week will stay in the 40s and 50s. While, most of our high temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s.
Ian is still gaining some strength as we go through the day.. As a matter of fact by later today Ian could be even a stronger major hurricane with wind gusts over 190 mph as it moves closer to Florida coast. We will see Ian move into the Western portion of Florida as we go through our Wednesday afternoon and evening. Ian will not have an effect in our area.
