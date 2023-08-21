 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sunny and hot for the week

August 21, 2023
Heat Advisories today

Another sunny and hot day across our area as we get our work week started. If you thought it was hot this weekend, we're actually going to be a few degrees warmer today with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s. "Feels like" temperatures are going to be even higher than that around 100 to 105 degrees with some places even hotter than that. The one good thing we can take from this forecast is that no rain is expected so afternoon plans should be good to go. Just make sure the A/C is close by and there will be plenty of water.

Temperatures will be rising steadily as we get into the rest of the week all the way to the low 100s. A few of us will actually be close to record high temperatures for those select days. The heat index will be back to dangerous values of 110 or greater during those days as well. This will result in more heat advisories and warnings. It is so important we stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool. 

High pressure keeps that dry air lingering around for a few more days. This means that rain chances remain little to none for this week so the umbrella can take a little break. Make sure plants are watered due to the lack of rainfall and all of this miserable heat.

Tropics Update: We are monitoring several developing waves out in the Atlantic, but as of now, none seem to be a threat for our area. There is one down in the Gulf that has not developed, but is trending closer to that point. The path still has it moving west towards Texas, just steering clear of Mississippi. This still might affect coastal waters so make sure you monitor this system if you were thinking about a beach trip.

