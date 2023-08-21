Sunny and hot for the week

Another sunny and hot day across our area as we get our work week started. If you thought it was hot this weekend, we're actually going to be a few degrees warmer today with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s. "Feels like" temperatures are going to be even higher than that around 100 to 105 degrees with some places even hotter than that. The one good thing we can take from this forecast is that no rain is expected so afternoon plans should be good to go. Just make sure the A/C is close by and there will be plenty of water.
Temperatures will be rising steadily as we get into the rest of the week all the way to the low 100s. A few of us will actually be close to record high temperatures for those select days. The heat index will be back to dangerous values of 110 or greater during those days as well. This will result in more heat advisories and warnings. It is so important we stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.
High pressure keeps that dry air lingering around for a few more days. This means that rain chances remain little to none for this week so the umbrella can take a little break. Make sure plants are watered due to the lack of rainfall and all of this miserable heat.
Tropics Update: We are monitoring several developing waves out in the Atlantic, but as of now, none seem to be a threat for our area. There is one down in the Gulf that has not developed, but is trending closer to that point. The path still has it moving west towards Texas, just steering clear of Mississippi. This still might affect coastal waters so make sure you monitor this system if you were thinking about a beach trip.