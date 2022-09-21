Sunny and hot for the last day of summer

Today is the last day of Summer 2022. We will see the first day of fall on Thursday. We will continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies as the rule over the next several days. We will see most of our high temperatures well into the 90s to around 100 degrees today. We will see the heat index values reach to above 100 degrees.
We will see a weak cold front move into our area Thursday. This frontal passage will drop our temperatures just a bit as we go into the later work week and into the weekend. Most likely we will not see much of any rain with the passage of this cold front.
We will see another cold front in our weather forecast by later in the weekend and into early portions of next week. That front also will not see much of anything in the way of rainfall, however maybe enough of a kick to give our area a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures, fingers crossed, look cooler and more fall like next work week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link