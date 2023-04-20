Sunny and dry today but rain is on the way

We will continue to see some good weather in our area through the day. Temperatures will warm up into the same category as today, well into the 80s to near 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
We will see some low pressure and an associated fronts move into our area Thursday night and into our Friday night. This will bring back into our area some good chances for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side. We will see the best bet for some severe thunderstorms to the west and southwest of our area during this time period. A few areas in our neck of the woods still will see the potential for some severe thunderstorms. Mainly, damaging winds and some hail, however an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of the question.
We will see more high pressure build into our area on Saturday and this will give us once again some drier weather along with some cooler weather for the weekend and into early portions of next week. We could even be flirting with some temperatures down into the frosty level in some portions of our area on our Sunday and Monday mornings.