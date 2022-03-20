Sunny and dry as Spring arrives Sunday, but damaging storms are targeting Tuesday
Spring begins at 10:33 AM today, and it should be a fantastic, sunny Sunday. The jubilation around spring should fade quickly, unfortunately, with significant severe weather and tornadoes likely to hit Mississippi by the first part of next week. Be thinking now about where and when you should shelter if tornadoes come to your area. We have a list at the bottom of this article.
Sunday will live up to its name with mostly sunny skies and temperatures that reach into the middle 70s by afternoon. Wind speeds remain manageable, and in a lot of ways, it’s about what you would hope for the first day of Spring.
Things change next week.
Monday should still be dry with temperatures starting in the low 40s and reaching the mid-70s. We might be marginally cooler by Monday afternoon than we will be for today, but there will definitely be a lot more cloud cover.
Tuesday is going to be a rough day, for some. A rare Level4 out of 5 severe weather threat has been issued for central and south Mississippi for Tuesday. The highest possible threat that the SPC issues 3 days out. The Storms Prediction Center in Norman Oklahoma is the thunderstorm forecasting arm of the government and many times we show the “convective outlook” with the one through five, we are sharing their outlook and discussing it through the lens of our expectations. We sometimes make adjustments to the areas involved, depending on our opinions on how things could evolve.
Why does all of that matter? Because I’m not 100% convinced the deepest moisture makes it a North Mississippi, which could do a certain extent help limit the severe weather threat closer to the Tennessee state line or even for the northern half of our area. That one component is the difference between a high-end tornado outbreak in our area, and a potential for significant thunderstorms that may not become realized.
The bottom line? We are not far removed from a significant Tornado and severe weather threat for Tuesday. A slight shift in ingredients northward would place as near the bull’s-eye of a potential round of strong tornadoes and damaging winds. We are just barely north of that Bullseye at the moment, but positioning can and will change as information continues to come in.
We expect storms to arrive as early as mid-day Tuesday, or as late as 4 to 5 PM. The timing is really consolidating in the early afternoon with the line arriving in the western part of the area, and exiting by evening. This timing brings the severe weather and tornado chance into our area when it has the most fuel available, and in this case, fuel is a limiting factor for these storms. Prepare accordingly: know how you will find out if you are in a tornado warning Tuesday, and where to shelter based on where you expect to be Tuesday midday, afternoon, and evening.
Behind this system, it will be much cooler and drier with 40s for lows and 60s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will start off in the upper 30s with high temperatures in the upper 50s and next Saturday looks like it will start in the upper 30s with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Each of those days looks predominantly dry at this point.
