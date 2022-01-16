Sunday's wintry mix is giving way to a sunny MLK holiday

Early tonight, expect temperatures in the mid 40s as most of the precipitation we saw this morning moves out of our region. Road conditions will still have the possibility of being hazardous with temperatures dipping back into the sub-freezing range in the overnight hours. Bridges and overpasses could be slippery - especially in the northern counties, so drive carefully.
The low-pressure system should continue to move eastward, leaving behind drier and colder air as a high-pressure system builds in its wake. Accompanying this high pressure will be sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the MLK holiday.
Beginning Monday, a warming trend will be prevalent. A cold front is expected to move into the viewing region by late Wednesday night which will bring increased rain chances and a possibility for some isolated thunder.
By next weekend we look to be back to cold and dry weather with temperatures remaining in the 40s.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link